People Magazine Features Moms’ Hazel Chandler, a Heartbreaking Health Journey

Published on Monday, 07 August 2023

Written by Dominique Browning

Arizona Field Organizer Hazel Chandler

I’m determined to bring the message of Moms Clean Air Force to the widest possible audience.

The latest issue of People magazine, with a readership in the tens of millions, has connected the dots between climate change and the extreme weather we’ve been experiencing—especially, for so many of us, the heat. The unrelenting, day and night, week after week, record-breaking temperatures that leave us housebound, or gasping for a breath of air, or struggling to find safe places for our children and grandchildren to play.

We are all about telling people’s stories to urge action on cutting climate and air pollution. We were so pleased that People heard from Hazel Chandler, our organizer in Phoenix, Arizona, about how the heat and toxic air has affected her in her fight against cancer.

“It was such an honor to be part of such a great article. I have worked on these issues for over 50 years, and this type of article was the overall story that we wanted to get people to see, but never succeeded. This is another sign of the progress our voices make. It gives me great hope for the future.”

Hope for the future. That’s what we all need. It comes not just from sharing our stories but from uniting to change laws and pass protections that keep those toxic pollutants and climate emissions OUT of our air.

Read Hazel’s story in People.

Read more https://www.momscleanairforce.org/hazel-in-people-magazine/