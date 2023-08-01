A floating sponge could help remove harmful algal blooms

Articles

Published on Tuesday, 01 August 2023

In the peak heat of summer, beachgoers don't want their plans thwarted by harmful algal blooms (HABs). But current methods to remove or kill toxin-producing algae and cyanobacteria aren't efficient or practical for direct applications in waterways. Now, researchers have coated a floating sponge in a charcoal-like powder, and when paired with an oxidizing agent, the technique destroyed over 85% of algal cells from lake and river water samples.

