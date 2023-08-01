The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

The key to battling a pathogen hides in its genome

The availability, speed and effectiveness of genomic sequencing increased dramatically during the pandemic, as scientists worldwide rushed to find ways to track and predict the virus's movement and evolution. It also was critical in the development of effective vaccines. Biologists argue that building on this momentum is critical in society's response to future pandemics, but it requires significant collaboration and investment now, before the next pathogen is threatening society.

