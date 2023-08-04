Insulin-like hormones critical for brain plasticity

Articles

Research has identified a mechanism through which insulin-like growth factors facilitate brain plasticity. The insulin super-family of hormones, including insulin, insulin-like growth factor 1 (IGF1), and insulin-like growth factor 2 (IGF2), play a crucial role not only in regulating blood sugar, metabolism, and growth, but also in healthy brain development and function, including learning and memory. These hormones can enter the brain through the bloodstream from the liver or can be synthesized directly in neurons and glial cells within the brain. They bind to receptors, including the IGF1-Receptor, activating signals that modulate neuron growth and activity. Disruption of this signaling pathway is involved in cognitive decline and diseases such as Alzheimer's.

