Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 03 August 2023 15:30 Hits: 4

A research team recently developed a stable artificial photocatalytic system that is more efficient than natural photosynthesis. The new system mimics a natural chloroplast to convert carbon dioxide in water into methane, a valuable fuel, very efficiently using light. This is a promising discovery, which could contribute to the goal of carbon neutrality.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/08/230803113007.htm