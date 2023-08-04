Influenza shows no seasonality in tropics, posing challenges for health care

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 04 August 2023

In temperate climates, like North America and Europe, flu season starts in the fall, peaks in the winter and ends in the spring. While public health officials have generally assumed that influenza is also seasonal in tropical climates, new research has found little evidence of a repeatable pattern in influenza cases in Vietnam. The findings suggest that influenza is likely unpredictable throughout the tropics, posing substantial challenges for prevention and management of cases for the one-third of the global population living in tropical areas.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/08/230804123656.htm