Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 04 August 2023 16:37 Hits: 3

Researchers have discovered a previously unknown mechanism by which bacteria share their genetic material through virus parasites. The insights could help scientists to better understand how bacteria rapidly adapt and evolve, and how they become more virulent and resistant to antibiotics.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/08/230804123751.htm