Illegal shooting kills most birds found dead near power lines

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 01 August 2023

Birds can be electrocuted if they come into contact with two energized parts of a power line at once -- which can happen when they spread their wings to take off from or land on a power pole. Because of this, energy companies invest substantial time and money into making sure power lines are avian safe, installing safe perches and insulating energized elements. However, a recent study presents a new priority for conservation, as it suggests that electrocution is no longer the only leading cause of death for birds along power lines. Instead, researchers report that 66% of dead birds that were found along power lines -- for which a cause of death could be conclusively determined -- died from being illegally shot.

