New study sheds light on the gating mechanism of ion channels

Ion channels play a crucial role in many cellular processes, including neuronal communication, muscle contraction or cell proliferation. Most multi subunit ion channels exist in two functional states, either closed or open. During gating, one should expect that all subunits undergo conformational changes. The absence of intermediate conduction levels is surprising and asks for an explanation. A team of researchers has created a smart model system to answer this important question.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/08/230801105021.htm

