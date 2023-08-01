Drinking kombucha may reduce blood sugar levels in people with type-two diabetes

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 01 August 2023 14:50 Hits: 3

People with type-II diabetes who drank the fermented tea drink kombucha for four weeks had lower fasting blood glucose levels compared to when they consumed a similar-tasting placebo beverage, according to results from a clinical trial. This finding, from a pilot 12-person feasibility trial, points to the potential for a dietary intervention that could help lower blood sugar levels in people with diabetes and also establishes the basis for a larger trial to confirm and expand upon these results.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/08/230801105026.htm