Closure of Pittsburgh coal-processing plant tied to local health gains

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 01 August 2023

The closure in January 2016 of one of Pittsburgh's biggest coal-processing plants led to immediate and lasting declines in emissions of fossil fuel-related air pollutants. These in turn were linked to near-instant decreases in local heart-related emergency department visits and hospitalizations for cardiovascular diseases, a new study shows. The impact of the closure persisted through at least December 2018, the last month for which data were analyzed.

