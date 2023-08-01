The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Closure of Pittsburgh coal-processing plant tied to local health gains

Category: Environment Hits: 3

The closure in January 2016 of one of Pittsburgh's biggest coal-processing plants led to immediate and lasting declines in emissions of fossil fuel-related air pollutants. These in turn were linked to near-instant decreases in local heart-related emergency department visits and hospitalizations for cardiovascular diseases, a new study shows. The impact of the closure persisted through at least December 2018, the last month for which data were analyzed.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/08/230801131647.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version