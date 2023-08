Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 03 August 2023 16:55 Hits: 2

Researchers used magnetic imaging to obtain the first direct visualization of how electrons flow in a special type of insulator, and by doing so they discovered that the transport current moves through the interior of the material, rather than at the edges, as scientists had long assumed.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/08/230803125558.htm