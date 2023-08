Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 01 August 2023 20:32 Hits: 3

Earth's oldest craters could give scientists critical information about the structure of the early Earth and the composition of bodies in the solar system as well as help to interpret crater records on other planets. But geologists can't find them, and they might never be able to, according to a new study.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/08/230801163251.htm