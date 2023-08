Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 02 August 2023 20:25 Hits: 6

As global climate change causes weather extremes ranging from heat waves and droughts to heavy rains and flooding, the large amounts of freshwater pouring into nearshore ecosystems are altering habitats. A team of biologists studied the impacts of low salinity and how it alters sea urchins' ability to grip and move within their habitat.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/08/230802162515.htm