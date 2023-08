Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 02 August 2023

Wildfires are an ancient force shaping the environment, but they have grown in frequency, range and intensity in response to a changing climate. Scientists are working on several fronts to better understand and predict these events and what they mean for the carbon cycle and biodiversity.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/08/230802162517.htm