EPA Creates First-of-Its-Kind Youth Advisory Council

Published on Thursday, 03 August 2023

Written by Moms Clean Air Force

This was written by Danielle Berkowitz-Sklar, Moms Clean Air Force National Field Events Coordinator.

From fearlessly leading protests against the Dakota Access Pipeline to catapulting the water crisis in Flint into the national spotlight, young people have stepped up to demand justice in the development and enforcement of environmental decision-making. They have brought to today’s environmental movement a fresh and innovative outlook, creativity, and a willingness to challenge prevailing norms. They are a force to be reckoned with, and it is time for them to have a seat at the decision-making table.

EPA has made its first official move to do just that by announcing in June 2023 the National Environmental Youth Advisory Council (NEYAC). This fall, sixteen people, ages 16 to 29, will be selected to serve a two-year term on the council, which will directly support EPA Administrator Michael Regan and his staff as they make decisions that impact children’s health, often disproportionately. In keeping with the Justice40 Initiative, EPA has pledged that at least 50% of NEYAC members will represent frontline communities and experiences. As we confront the critical challenges of our time—including implementing key climate investments from President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act—NEYAC will be crucial in advocating for the equitable distribution of resources to those who need it most.

Children and youth are uniquely vulnerable, both physically and mentally, to climate change. This fact drives the work of Moms Clean Air Force. Every day, we confront the daunting challenges that younger people face. They are at a higher risk of experiencing severe health issues due to environmental factors, including heat-related illnesses, respiratory problems related to air pollution, and impaired cognitive development from contaminated water and food. Loss of biodiversity and natural resources directly impacts food security and livelihoods, often disproportionately affecting Black, Brown, and low-income children and communities. Deforestation and altered ecosystems, accompanied by water scarcity, may limit access to crucial services for children and families, like education and health care, particularly in rural areas.

Plus, the compounding effects of extreme weather events, displacement, and related uncertainties can affect our collective mental health. At Moms, we staunchly advocate for the mental health of young people and their families to be considered in climate advocacy and in policies. We played a pivotal role in organizing the National Youth Conference on Climate Education and Mental Health, bringing together students from 12 states to support resolutions to enhance mental health resources and climate literacy in schools.

Young people will inherit the planet and the policies that are implemented today. We have a critical stake in a healthy, livable, and fair future. As Moms members mentioned time after time in recent testimonies at EPA hearings, children of today are projected to experience at least three times more climate disasters than their grandparents did in their lifetimes.

Dismantling generational injustices through intergenerational collaboration is central to Moms’ advocacy efforts. As someone whose background is in youth-led environmental work and multi-generational initiatives, this is the philosophy that brought me to work at Moms Clean Air Force. I am a recent college graduate in my early 20s and one of the youngest members of the team. I can testify to the individual and collective growth that comes with the intergenerational exchange of perspectives, energy, and knowledge. Intergenerational work is key to creating long-term change, and that’s why we partner with and uplift the voices of kids, teens, and young adults.

When you look to youth, you see bold changemakers. You see passionate individuals who understand that our strength lies in unity. Young people are finally being taken seriously—and we have Vanessa Nakate and Greta Thunberg and all the brave people who demanded to be heard to thank for paving the way. This was not brought about by a single person but rather a collective effort. Educating and mobilizing one another, while harnessing the influence of social media platforms like Tiktok and Instagram, the messages of youth demanding a livable planet are spreading far and wide.

EPA’s National Environmental Youth Advisory Council marks a significant step in giving young people an opportunity to actively shape environmental and climate policies. It is recognition that young people’s experiences and perspectives hold immense value.

Are you a young person who is passionate about environmental issues, or do you know someone who is? Applications for NEYAC are due on August 22, and interested individuals can register for a Q&A webinar hosted by EPA on Monday, August 7, at 12 PM ET.

