Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 02 August 2023 14:58 Hits: 2

Researchers have analyzed the shifting patterns of entire dune fields on Earth and Mars, as seen from orbit, and found they are a direct signature of recent environmental change. This new tool can be applied anywhere with dunes, such as Mars, Titan, and Venus.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/08/230802105822.htm