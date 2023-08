Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 02 August 2023 17:19 Hits: 4

One of the beneficial gut bacteria residing in the human gut, which normally cannot survive in an environment with oxygen, can now be made oxygen-tolerant. This is a key finding in the development of future probiotic treatment that is now being explored to improve glucose control in individuals with prediabetes.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/08/230802131954.htm