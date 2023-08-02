The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Scientists tie obesity to sex- and age-specific genes

From influencing how our body stores fat to how our brain regulates appetite, hundreds of genes, along with environmental factors, collectively determine our weight and body size. Now, researchers add several genes, which appear to affect obesity risk in certain sexes and ages, to that list. The study may shed light on new biological pathways that underlie obesity and highlight how sex and age contribute to health and disease.

