Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 02 August 2023 17:20 Hits: 3

A new image of the galaxy cluster known as 'El Gordo' is revealing distant and dusty objects never seen before, and providing a bounty of fresh science. The infrared image displays a variety of unusual, distorted background galaxies that were only hinted at in previous Hubble Space Telescope images.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/08/230802132033.htm