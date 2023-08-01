The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

DNA decodes the dining preferences of the shell-shucking whitespotted eagle ray

With mighty jaws and plate-like teeth, the globally endangered whitespotted eagle ray can pretty much crunch on anything. Yet, little information is available on critical components of their life history in the U.S., such as their diet. A study is the first use DNA barcoding to uncover the finer-scale feeding patterns of this protected species in Florida. The surprising results have important implications for both shellfish enhancement activities and species management.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/08/230801104613.htm

