Lignin separation method could make renewable material profitable

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 31 July 2023 19:16 Hits: 2

A novel method to extract lignin could help spin wheat straw into gold. Lignin produced using the new method was color-neutral, odorless and homogenous, an advance that could make this carbon-neutral material a more viable candidate for development of high-value products. Researchers extracted up to 93% lignin with up to 98% purity from wheat straw, producing a significant amount of material in a uniform way that could make it more attractive for industry use.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/07/230731151605.htm