How heat treatment affects a milk alternative made from rice and coconut water

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 01 August 2023

Whether they're made from soybeans, almonds, oats, or just sourced straight from the cow, milk products must go through heat treatment to prevent harmful bacterial growth and keep them safe. But understanding how these processes affect new, plant-based milk formulations could make the beverages more pleasant to drink as well. Researchers have discovered how pasteurization and sterilization affects the look and feel of one such drink made from coconut and rice.

