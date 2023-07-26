The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Earlier and earlier high-Arctic spring replaced by 'extreme year-to-year variation'

Category: Environment Hits: 0

About 15 years ago, researchers reported that the timing of spring in high-Arctic Greenland had advanced at some of the fastest rates of change ever seen anywhere in the world. But, according to new evidence, that earlier pattern has since been completely erased. Instead of coming earlier and earlier, it seems the timing of Arctic spring is now driven by tremendous climate variability with drastic differences from one year to the next.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/07/230726113056.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version