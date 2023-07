Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 28 July 2023

Common beans are important food sources with high nutritional content. Bean seeds also contain phenolic compounds, which have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that promote health. A study explored the composition of seed coat extracts from black and pinto bean varieties unique to the Chiapas region of Southern Mexico.

