Delaying methane mitigation increases risk of breaching Paris Agreement climate goal, study finds

A new study shows that efforts to reduce methane emissions are needed immediately if we are to meet global climate change goals. A key element of the 2015 Paris Agreement, a legally binding international treaty on climate change, is the commitment to limit average global temperatures increases to well below 2°C above pre-industrial levels, and pursue efforts to limit global warming to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels. This requires reaching net-zero CO2 emissions by or around 2050 -- and deep reductions in methane and other emissions.

