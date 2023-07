Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 27 July 2023 18:37 Hits: 2

The planet experienced the hottest day on record earlier this month and climate projections estimate the intensity of heat waves and poor air quality will increase and continue to cause severe impacts. Researchers have refined and expanded a method of data collection to assess their health impacts.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/07/230727143703.htm