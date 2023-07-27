The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Genome analysis of 46,000-year-old roundworm from Siberian permafrost reveals novel species

Some organisms, such as tardigrades, rotifers, and nematodes, can survive harsh conditions by entering a dormant state known as 'cryptobiosis.' In 2018, researchers found two roundworms (nematode) species in the Siberian Permafrost. Radiocarbon dating indicated that the nematode individuals have remained in cryptobiosis since the late Pleistocene, about 46,000 years ago. Researchers have now used genome sequencing, assembly, and phylogenetic analysis and found that the permafrost nematode belongs to a previously undescribed species, Panagrolaimus kolymaensis.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/07/230727143911.htm

