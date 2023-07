Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 26 July 2023 21:13 Hits: 3

In a study of children and adults, both higher age and having had a pet dog were associated with better ability to recognize dog emotions from facial expressions. The findings show that 4-year-olds were less able to recognize aggressive dog expressions than older children and adults.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/07/230726171321.htm