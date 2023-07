Articles

Scientists engineered microbes to make the ingredients for recyclable plastics -- replacing finite, polluting petrochemicals with sustainable alternatives. The new approach shows that renewable, recyclable plastics are not only possible, but also outperform those from petrochemicals.

