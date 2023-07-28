The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Researchers reveal a powerful platform for studying high-entropy alloy electrocatalysis

High-entropy alloys (HEA) have a unique chemical composition that makes them strong, ductile, and resistant to wear-and-tear even at high temperatures. Yet this chemical composition also makes them difficult to study. Now, a collaborative research team has created a new experimental platform that enables the control of the atomic-level structure of HEAs' surfaces and the ability to test their catalytic properties.

