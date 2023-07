Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 27 July 2023 18:31 Hits: 2

As the next generation of giant, high-powered observatories begin to come online, a new study suggests that their instruments may offer scientists an unparalleled opportunity to discern what weather may be like on far-away exoplanets.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/07/230727143148.htm