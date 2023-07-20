Post-menopause orca mothers protect their sons from being injured by other orcas

Articles

Female killer whales live up to ninety years in the wild, and most live an average of twenty-two years after menopause. Scientists have long wondered why humans and some whale species spend a significant portion of their life not reproducing. Previous studies show that, even after having their last calf, killer whale mothers take care of their families by sharing the fish they catch. Now, researchers note that these mothers can also provide social support to their sons by protecting them from being injured by other orcas.

