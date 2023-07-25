One simple brain hack might boost learning and improve mental health

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 25 July 2023 21:19 Hits: 2

Shifting from a high-pressure mindset to a curious one improves people's memory, finds new research. Study participants pre-meditating a robbery in a virtual art museum remembered more paintings than those executing the heist in-the-moment. The new findings may help address many real-world problems such as promoting vaccine uptake and climate change action, as well as inspiring new treatments for psychiatric disorders.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/07/230725171940.htm