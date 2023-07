Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 26 July 2023 12:38 Hits: 2

First living it up at a big party, then a sea of trash: music festivals need lots of resources and their CO2 footprint is often bad. Can they be made more sustainable?

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/how-to-make-festivals-more-sustainable/a-66336004?maca=en-rss_en_environment-22607-xml-mrss