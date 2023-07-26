This Latino Conservation Week, We’re Fighting for Strong Carbon Pollution Standards

Articles

This was written by Carolina Peña, EcoMadres Program Manager.

Last week, our EcoMadres celebrated Latino Conservation Week—a week dedicated to getting Latinos into the outdoors and participating in efforts to protect our air, land, and water.

Here are just a few things we did to acknowledge this important week:

New Mexico field organizer Ana Rios hosted a bird walk at Valle Oro National Wildlife Refuge in Albuquerque.

Iowa field organizer Karin Stein shared the music of SonTierra, an ensemble of EcoMadres musicians who weave calls to climate action into their songs.

We hosted tables at farmers markets and community events across the county.

And we broadcast an EcoCharla (EarthChat) about the extreme heat crippling the South. Watch in English or Spanish.

Latino Conservation Week has purpose beyond getting folks outdoors. It’s about engaging our communities in meaningful action.

It’s about raising awareness that Latino communities often lack access to nearby greenspaces, health insurance, and clean water.

It’s about remembering that Latino children are 60% more at risk than their non-Latino white counterparts of having asthma attacks exacerbated by air pollution.

It’s about recognizing our collective power and taking action together. Today, we’re asking you to help us close out Latino Conservation Week 2023 by sending a comment to EPA in support of strong carbon pollution standards for fossil fuel power plants.

Strong carbon standards that prioritize sustainable, renewable energy—like wind and solar—over untested, unproven, potentially dangerous technologies—like hydrogen power and carbon capture and sequestration—are vital for the health of our families, so many of which live in communities that neighbor polluting industry.

Join us today in speaking out for carbon pollution standards that will protect our health and our children’s future.

TELL EPA: CUT CLIMATE POLLUTION FROM POWER PLANTS

