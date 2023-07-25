Improving recyclable waste classification with laser-induced breakdown spectroscopy

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 25 July 2023 16:29 Hits: 4

Delving into the intricacies of waste management, researchers explore the application of laser-induced breakdown spectroscopy technology for the identification and classification of recyclable waste. They collected and analyzed the spectra of 80 recyclable waste samples, classifying them into paper, plastic, glass, metal, textile, and wood based on LIBS spectra. This crucial step toward waste management optimization demonstrates a significant stride toward improving environmental sustainability and promoting resource reuse.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/07/230725122952.htm