Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 25 July 2023 16:31 Hits: 3

Important ocean currents that redistribute heat, cold and precipitation between the tropics and the northernmost parts of the Atlantic region will shut down around the year 2060 if current greenhouse gas emissions persist. This is the conclusion based on new calculations that contradict the latest report from the IPCC.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/07/230725123122.htm