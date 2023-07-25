Air Conditioning Plays a Role in Climate Change — Here’s How to Use Less

Articles

Written by Diane MacEachern

This summer of extreme heat and humidity, it’s hard to resist the impulse to crank up the AC. Sometimes it can even be critical to health.

Unfortunately, short-term comfort comes with a long-term price. Air conditioning generates about 4% of global greenhouse gas emissions, twice as much as the entire aviation industry. As the climate crisis worsens, so will those numbers.

Air conditioners contribute to climate change in two ways. First, they use a lot of electricity, which is mostly generated by fossil fuels that emit climate-busting carbon dioxide. Second, they rely on refrigeration chemicals called hydrofluorcarbons (HFCs) that can be thousands of times worse than carbon dioxide. HFCs are the fastest growing source of greenhouse gas emissions both nationally and globally. This could double within 20 years if left unchecked, the State of Maine warns.

Though most of us rely on AC to lower the temperature, relief usually comes from the fact that ACs remove humidity from the air during the cooling process. High humidity makes people feel hotter and more uncomfortable. Lower humidity helps us tolerate higher temperatures. More than half of the pollutants air conditioners emit come from this dehumidification process, according to researchers at the National Renewable Energy Laboratory.

The International Energy Agency estimates that a mind boggling 10 air conditioners will be sold every second between now and 2050. If those new appliances are as inefficient as current models, they’ll put an extra 100 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions into the atmosphere by 2050. That’s the equivalent to two years of the world’s entire carbon output.

An essential way to curb air conditioners’ impact on climate change is to improve cooling technology. We need ACs that don’t rely on HFCs and use less power. Many governments are pressing for these tech improvements, but those may be years away. In the meantime, here’s what you can do to use less AC and still stay cool.

Dress Lightly. In the winter, warm clothing like sweaters can help cut heating bills. In summer, try the opposite: Wear less or loose-fitting light clothing and go barefoot.

In the winter, warm clothing like sweaters can help cut heating bills. In summer, try the opposite: Wear less or loose-fitting light clothing and go barefoot. Use Ceiling and Room Fans Moving air over your skin creates a cooling effect that can reduce the need for AC, sometimes significantly. Try it overnight.

Moving air over your skin creates a cooling effect that can reduce the need for AC, sometimes significantly. Try it overnight. Avoid Heating the Kitchen Opt for a cool summer diet of cold cereals, soups, salads, and sandwiches. A microwave, slow cooker, or toaster oven instead of a stove and oven can reduce how much heat cooking creates.

Opt for a cool summer diet of cold cereals, soups, salads, and sandwiches. A microwave, slow cooker, or toaster oven instead of a stove and oven can reduce how much heat cooking creates. Cover Windows and Maximize Shade Shut curtains when the sun is blazing and install awnings over windows. Plant shade trees on the south side of your house for additional cooling effect. Weather stripping windows and doors to prevent hot air from entering can help, too.

Shut curtains when the sun is blazing and install awnings over windows. Plant shade trees on the south side of your house for additional cooling effect. Weather stripping windows and doors to prevent hot air from entering can help, too. Keep Your HVAC System in Good Working Order. Change out your HVAC air filter and have your AC unit maintained annually to optimize performance.

Change out your HVAC air filter and have your AC unit maintained annually to optimize performance. Get a New Air Conditioner. A new AC can help maximize efficiency, but it depends on the appliance. Here’s are three ways to ensure you choose the right one:

Check Out Energy Star EPA’s Energy Star program offers solid guidelines like always install the right size unit for the space. “Bigger is not always better,” says EPA. Also, look for higher efficiency equipment with variable speed compressors. Consult Your Local Utility Many utilities offer rebates to customers who replace HVAC equipment with more energy-efficient models. Consider a Heat Pump These work in two directions, pumping hot air out of a home when hot out and drawing warm air in for colder months. If you need to replace your entire HVAC system, federal tax credits can help offset the cost.

All of the above is a lot to consider when you’re hot and just want to feel cooler. But remember: Whether you use your existing HVAC more wisely or choose to upgrade to more efficient equipment, you’re doing more than just helping curb climate change. You’ll also be improving local air quality because power plants will need to generate less electricity. And you’ll be helping your community avoid the black outs that sometimes occur when everyone has their AC on full blast. Plus, you’ll save money on your utility bill.

Pretty cool, huh?

