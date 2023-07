Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 25 July 2023 00:07 Hits: 9

Scientists have discovered a new species of marine cryptofauna in the Florida Keys. Cryptofauna are the tiny, hidden, organisms that make up the majority of biodiversity in the ocean. The tiny crustaceans are the first new gnathiid isopod to be discovered from the Floridian ecoregion in 100 years and are named after singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/07/230724200738.htm