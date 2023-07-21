The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Living together: Microbial communities are more than the sum of their parts

Category: Environment Hits: 5

Microbial communities are widely used biotechnology suppliers for processes like manufacturing biofuels and new foods, or helping crops grow better. To engineer successful communities, scientists need to predict whether microorganisms can live and work together. One popular predictive rule states that if a pair of microbes will coexist, they will also coexist in a bigger community of microbes. A new study has now found that this simple rule will not always work.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/07/230721113146.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version