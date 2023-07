Articles

Category: Environment Published on Saturday, 22 July 2023 04:46 Hits: 6

New mothers can expect sleep deprivation in the first few years of baby's life. But too little sleep can take a toll on the health of both mother and child. A new study looks at maternal and infant sleep patterns, identifying predictors and providing recommendations for instilling healthy habits.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/07/230722004656.htm