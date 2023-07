Articles

Category: Environment Published on Saturday, 22 July 2023 04:47 Hits: 6

Researchers have discovered the molecular mechanisms by which the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) becomes resistant to Dolutegravir, one of the most effective, clinically used antiviral drugs for treating HIV. Their findings reveal how changes to the 3D structures of integrase, an HIV protein, can lead to Dolutegravir resistance and how other compounds may be able to overcome this resistance.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/07/230722004700.htm