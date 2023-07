Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 21 July 2023 15:31 Hits: 1

A new patented software system can find the curves of motion in streaming video and images from satellites, drones and far-range security cameras and turn them into signals to find and track moving objects as small as one pixel. The developers say this system can enhance the performance of any remote sensing application.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/07/230721113138.htm