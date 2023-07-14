Multiple uses of tropical mosaic landscapes

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 14 July 2023 17:11 Hits: 4

Many landscapes in the tropics consist of a mosaic of different types of land use. How people make use of these different ecosystems, with their particular plant communities, was unclear until now. Researchers, many of them from Madagascar, have now investigated this. When considering biodiversity, forests often get the most attention. But this research shows that rural households use a wide range of plant species and services provided by many nearby ecosystem types.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/07/230714131126.htm