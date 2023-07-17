The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Researchers craft 'origami DNA' to control virus assembly

Researchers are using DNA 'origami' templates to control the way viruses are assembled. The global team behind the research developed a way to direct the assembly of virus capsids -- the protein shell of viruses -- at physiological conditions in a precise and programmable manner. Precise control over the size and shape of virus proteins would have advantages in the development of new vaccines and delivery systems.

