Cap top 20% of energy users to reduce carbon emissions

Consumers in the richer, developed nations will have to accept restrictions on their energy use if international climate change targets are to be met, warn researchers. The big challenge is to identify the fairest and most equitable way that governments can curtail energy use, a process known as energy demand reduction. The research team analyzed several scenarios to identify a potential solution.

