Category: Environment Published on Monday, 17 July 2023 21:59 Hits: 4

The space laser GEDI has allowed researchers to 3D map Earth's rainforests for the first time ever, helping us understand the forest canopy and providing vital information for understanding Earth's carbon cycle and how it is changing.

