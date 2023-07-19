Researchers put a new twist on graphite

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 19 July 2023 15:27 Hits: 3

Researchers report that it is possible to imbue graphite -- the bulk, 3D material found in No. 2 pencils -- with physical properties similar to graphite's 2D counterpart, graphene. Not only was this breakthrough unexpected, the team also believes its approach could be used to test whether similar types of bulk materials can also take on 2D-like properties. If so, 2D sheets won't be the only source for scientists to fuel technological revolutions. Bulk, 3D materials could be just as useful.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/07/230719112719.htm