Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 19 July 2023 15:26 Hits: 1

The same message can be interpreted differently by different individuals -- also among cells. This is shown in a study by researchers who studied cell communication through Wnt signalling, which plays a decisive role in embryo development and cancer. Their findings are surprising in light of the prevailing conception of how Wnt signalling works.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/07/230719112618.htm